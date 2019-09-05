Sonos has never been one to venture outside, but the American audio brand synonymous with style and function, are ready for the great outdoors.

And where the world of portable speakers is packed with diddy colourful sound boxes that you can chuck in a swimming pool, Sonos is more of the serious outdoorsy type. The type that has all the right gear, is fit enough to climb the highest mountains in the worst conditions and certainly won't be slumming it in a tent, rather it'll check itself into the nearest Soho House, or get Alexa to do it.

Sonos must have figured that the Move must fit into the Sonos family, which it seems to seamlessly through all the same connectivity features and ease of use we expect and love about the existing Sonos range.

Where many portable speakers focus on portability and making them as small as possible, the Move is actually bigger than the Sonos One, but whilst it is heavy in the hand, it's heavy in the sound department, and that can only be a good thing.

Sonos Trueplay really comes to the fore with the Move, where the surrounding is paramount to sound quality, especially when dealing with the unpredictability of the great outdoors.

We enjoyed a demo in a wonderfully spacious and bright Berlin studio and here are our first impressions...