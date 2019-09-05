Sonos has never been one to venture outside, but the American audio brand synonymous with style and function, are ready for the great outdoors.
And where the world of portable speakers is packed with diddy colourful sound boxes that you can chuck in a swimming pool, Sonos is more of the serious outdoorsy type. The type that has all the right gear, is fit enough to climb the highest mountains in the worst conditions and certainly won't be slumming it in a tent, rather it'll check itself into the nearest Soho House, or get Alexa to do it.
Sonos must have figured that the Move must fit into the Sonos family, which it seems to seamlessly through all the same connectivity features and ease of use we expect and love about the existing Sonos range.
Where many portable speakers focus on portability and making them as small as possible, the Move is actually bigger than the Sonos One, but whilst it is heavy in the hand, it's heavy in the sound department, and that can only be a good thing.
Sonos Trueplay really comes to the fore with the Move, where the surrounding is paramount to sound quality, especially when dealing with the unpredictability of the great outdoors.
We enjoyed a demo in a wonderfully spacious and bright Berlin studio and here are our first impressions...
Design and features: I like the way you move
Wireless? Yes. Portable? Just about. Would you pop it in your backpack for a weekend away? Probably not.
It's 6.29 x 4.96in and 9.44in high, so it ain't small, but the fact it's cylindrical works to its advatage and definitely more preferable to longer flatter speakers which take up a lot of surface space.
It comes in Shadow Black, which is dark grey, but we'll let you decide which sounds cooler. There aren't any alternative colours at the moment, but who knows with Sonos - there might be a collaboration at a later date, like we saw with the Sonos One Hay.
Not only is it quite large, but it's heavy too, 3kg including the battery. The base of the speaker is the heaviest part and this is totally intentional as we discovered in the 'tilt test' where the speaker was tilted to all angles proving it is a stable genius on all surfaces.
There's a handle built into the rear of the speaker to grip onto and cup your hands around, so you can pick it up easily and lug it around to the desired spots inside or outside your house.
Sonos doesn't recommend a full submersion in a swimming pool, but the Move won't shy away from sand, snow and drizzle with an IP56 rating.
The top panel features capacitive touch controls cover volume, previous/next track, play/pause, and microphone status is displayed. An illuminated LED light ensures you're always aware when the microphone is active.
In the box, there's a power base included or simply use a compaticle USB-C charger. The speaker will automatically go into standby mode when not in use to reserve battery.
Sound and features: I feel the earth move
There's a reason for that bulk and it's fully justified when you take a look behind the Shadow Black grille: There are two Class-D digital amps, one downward-firing tweeter, one mid-woofer, four far-field microphone array and responsive audio chime. So yeah, a lot of gubbins.
But how does all that sound?
Bassy as hell, but in a good way and not to the point everything else is lost. So you're getting top quality sound here that you can take outdoors and roll around in the sand if you wish.
During the demo the speaker was placed in a drawer during the brilliant wompy-bassy track you should see me in a crown by Billie Eilish, and that's not because Sonos' product lead thinks of the terrfiying music video of a tarantula crawling all over her face whenever he hears it, but to demonsrate Sonos Truplay and how the speaker adapts to its surrounding.
The accelerometer inside the speaker detects the speaker has changed location and adapts accordingly using the microphones to analyse the sound in any given space. It took about 30 seconds to kick into action, until the song become listenable again - but it's a great feature and a speaker like this makes full use of Trueplay, a feature that might not have been as essential in other speakers in the range.
Talking of which, you'll be able to connect the Move to other Sonos speakers which is ace as it'll extend your entire home music system to the garden with no pesky wires getting in the way. Simply stream over WiFi to connect the Move to your existing set-up and switch to Bluetooth when you stray further away.
10 hours of playback is decent and as mentioned earlier, charging via USB-C shouldn't be too much of a pain whilst on the move...
It works with just about any music screaming service and through the Sonos App. It'll take requests via Alexa, Google Assistant et al and plays nice with AirPlay 2.
Sonos Move early verdict
The Move is the newest member of the family, and whilst it's not the smallest, it still has all the same principles as its over-achieving brothers and sisters, but it's a bit more worldly with the ability to leave the house and roam far.
Thing is, there are loads of really good Bluetooth speakers, and many for under what Sonos is asking. But for a way of extending an existing Sonos speaker system, it's a great addition that we can pretty much guarantee will sound excellent.