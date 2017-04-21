Social media could do with a bit of a shake-up. After all, you've probably seen photos of your friend's face from every conceivable angle, not to mention lattes from all of the coffee shops within a 20-mile radius.

That's where the Snapchat Spectacles come in. A pair of sunglasses with a little camera installed in the top right corner of the frame, they're like an invisible GoPro - only for filming trips to the beach rather than an extreme bunjee jumping.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to find them at Specsavers, as the Spectacles are currently US-only. It is possible to import them over the Atlantic (see boxout below), but are they worth the hassle? I went on a stylish Snapchatting spree to find out.