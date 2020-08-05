The monitor arrives in a formidable coffin-sized box, confirming my fears about its size: yes, this thing is big and bulky. It’s obviously wide (I mean, look at it) but it also extends back a surprising stretch, meaning you’ll need a desk both deep and wide to accommodate it properly.

I’ve always found curved screens for televisions to be a bit of a gimmick, but it makes a lot more sense for a desktop monitor as wide and large as this to have a concave display. Because you’ll likely be sat close to it, right in front of its middle, the display here really does have the effect of wrapping around you. The word “immersive” is overused in reviews, but the curvature really does draw you more into the on-screen action here – at least if, like me, you’re sitting about a foot and a half from the monitor.

The stand might be large, but it serves a purpose: it swivels and tilts with a pleasing degree of pliability and allows you to adjust the height too. You can also run cables up to the back of the screen through the stand arm, which will please anybody who likes to keep things neat and tidy.

The monitor’s controls are found on the bottom edge of the screen on the right side, and are fairly simple: a four-way joystick and on-screen display let you quickly adjust settings, while pushing the joystick inwards flicks the screen between fully powered and standby states.