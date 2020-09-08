It's one of the largest Galaxy tablets yet, but the S7+ feels svelte and sophisticated - exactly what you expect from flagship hardware. The all-metal build oozes quality, and the brushed metal sides look particularly sharp.

It's thinner, and at 575g, lighter than an iPad Pro 12.9, though it still works best when held in both hands. You still wouldn't want to drop it on your face while half-asleep in bed, either.

Screen bezels are satisfyingly skinny, and the magnetic strip that holds the S Pen in place subtly merges into the twin-lens camera. You can mount Samsung's now-signature stylus at the side of the tablet if you prefer, but it only recharges when docked at the rear.

The Tab S7+ stands out from the more vanilla Tab S7 with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is quick to detect your digits, though you'll want to register at least one finger on each hand, for when you accidentally pick it up the wrong way round.

Face detection is onboard as well, but we found it a little less reliable. Time has sadly been called on the headphone jack, so you'll need a pair of wireless buds or a dongle for solo listening, but the quad speakers have plenty of punch. They're sensibly placed at all four corners, so you'd need to be an octopus to block them all at once. Dolby Atmos really helps expand the sound stage, too.