The idea that you get a top-tier phone with 5G for less starts to crumble when you look at the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G’s cameras. There are three on the back and they’re the stuff of £300-400 phones, not a £669 one.

The main camera uses the 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is solid hardware, if not at the same level as the 12MP sensors of the Galaxy S10 family. The other two are basic: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

There’s no zoom, image quality dips significantly when you switch to the wide view and low-light images simply aren’t that great. The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G does have a Night mode, but the results aren’t close to those of cheaper options like the Google Pixel 3a XL, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Oppo Reno 2. Photos have more noise, less detail.

This is where Samsung saved some money. If camera quality is right at the top of your priority list, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G isn’t a good choice.

However, it’s not all bad. The Sony IMX 586 is a solid sensor, used in the OnePlus 7T, and it can take some great images. Samsung helps out here too, with its usual solid handling of colour and dynamic range optimisation.

This phone can take some very pretty images. But when you look closer you may notice detail lifted out of the shadows by processing doesn’t look entirely sharp, or that its texture is a little mushy. This is what you end up with when using a mid-tier camera sensor rather than a high-end one.

Video is mixed too, but you’d only notice this when digging deeper. The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G has extra features like live background blur when taking a video of a person’s face, ultra-slo-mo and hyperlapse. It also has Samsung’s superb Super Steady mode, which uses the ultra-wide camera to get rid of all the biggest of judders. It’s like using a motorised gimbal, although as the wide camera isn’t the best around to start with, there is a hit to image quality.

The ceiling of quality modes is oddly low for a phone as pricey as this too. You can only shoot 4K at 30fps, and this mode wipes out all forms of stabilisation. That’s enough to make it more-or-less unusable in lots of situations.

Plenty of people will buy a Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and find themselves happy with the camera. But you can find phones hundreds of pounds cheaper with more versatile ones.

Here’s where we run into the crux of this phone. We’re not sure most people should prioritise 5G over a great camera at this point. 5G coverage is swiss cheese even in the limited metropolitan areas that have it in the UK. And in those 5G zones the speeds you get vary a lot from metre to metre.