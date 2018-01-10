The display is the most obvious point of separation between the A8 and the S8, with the former ditching the curved screen sides of the latter for a simpler, flat panel.

It's not as striking, sure, but don't think Samsung has skimped out on specs anywhere else. You still get a 5.6in AMOLED panel, with a better-than-Full-HD 2220x1080 resolution. That slightly smaller size is tough to notice without breaking out the ruler, and the panel quality is exceptional - as you'd expect from the company known for having the best smartphone screens in the business.

Colours are rich and vibrant, with exceptional contrast and deep blacks that make darker images really pop. Things aren't quite as sharp or detailed as the Galaxy S8, but you'd need a microscope to really notice the difference - text looked crisp and even small fonts on web pages were easy to read.

Because it's an AMOLED panel, you also get Samsung's always-on display mode, which slaps the time, date and any notifications onscreen at all times, even when the phone is in standby. With most of the screen switched off and only a few pixels illuminated, it merely sips battery, instead of gulping it down.

Without taking one outside, it's impossible to know if the A8 will be able to crank its brightness as high as the S8 in bright sunshine, but it certainly seemed bright to us.

The accompanying single speaker sits in an odd location on the right side of the phone. You won't ever muffle it while holding the phone in portrait, which is great, but we weren't able to inflict our terrible music choices on the other journalists at Samsung's briefing, so can't make any judgment on sound quality.