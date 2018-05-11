As gadgets go, drones are one of the easier sells.

A flying camera that can perform all manner of acrobatic aerial manoeuvres in front of slightly nervous relatives? Only a devoted fun-hater wouldn’t be up for that.

Problem is, a half-decent drone is a serious investment, one that stings even more when you realise that you probably can’t fly it anywhere but the local park.

Our favourite gizmo of 2017 was the magnificent and completely beginner-friendly DJI Spark, but even one of those will set you back over £400. You have to be pretty sure that you want to spend your Saturday afternoons squinting at the sky and picking propellers out of bushes before laying down that sort of cash.

But what if there existed a miniaturised version of the already diddy Spark? A drone that can mimic some of its best party tricks for less than a third of the price, and one that you’re happy to hand over to the kids?

Enter the Ryze Tello. Featuring DJI’s coveted flight tech, 720p video recording, VR compatibility and one-touch 8D flips (which even the Spark can’t do), it almost seems insulting to label it a toy. And at just £100, it effortlessly soars above the pellet-flinging minidrones we’ve seen in the same bracket.

In fact, I think you’ll struggle to find a more entertaining bargain full stop, even though you’ll need a virtually breezeless day to fly it outside.

Luckily, I had one of those during a recent weekend break in the Welsh countryside (no, really) and decided it was the perfect opportunity to see what the Tello is made of.