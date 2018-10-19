Where other manufacturers like to shout from the rooftops about the latest in-car technologies, Rolls-Royce takes a much more understated approach. But that's not to say Cullinan is void of neat gizmos.

The instruments, for example, are now fully digital, but designers have added physical chrome surrounds to keep that hand-made feel to it all.

They are extremely easy to read and the upshot of introducing this tech is that more information can displayed, which makes life easier when using cruise control, for example.

Rear passengers can enjoy fold down touchscreens that are hooked up to a DVD player or can accept USB and HDMI inputs that are discreetly stashed in the centre console.

The relatively small infotainment screen is now touch sensitive too - rather than just being controlled with a rotary dial - and it takes care of everything from navigation to multimedia duties.

Tethering a smartphone is as easy as you'd expect and navigation the system is as intuitive as any premium system on the market, but perhaps a small section of the customer base will want more impressive connected features.

But as is the way with all Rolls-Royce products, the technology is tastefully finished rather than being mind-blowingly cutting edge. So it's possible specify a Rolls-Royce Bespoke sound system, which is crafted in-house and pumps out some phenomenal sound.

Coupled with the soundproof cabin, it's possible to stick on a favourite tune and convince yourself you are hearing it played fresh from the studio in which it was recorded.

There's also plenty going on underneath the skin, too, with a satellite-assisted gearbox continuously reading the topography of the road ahead to ensure Cullinan is always in the correct gear and self-levelling suspension that constantly irons out creases in the road surface or actively pushes a wheel into the ground if it detects a loss of traction when venturing into the rough stuff.

On top of this, Cullinan introduces all-wheel steering, which makes turning the large SUV around in road about as easy as piloting a family hatchback.

It's part of the reason why the driving experience feels so effortless and wafting (more of that later), while specially developed tyres, which are puncture resistant and also feature noise-suppressing foam, only add to the comfort. // But perhaps the piece de la resistance is an optional 'Viewing Suite' that can be added to the large boot.

Here, two leather 'event' seats majestically and electronically appear from the floor, along with a small table for resting one's G&T, allowing owners to enjoy the polo or watch the sun go down over the Wyoming's numerous peaks in comfort.