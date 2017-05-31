Digital paper screens are nothing new - your Kindle has had one for years, after all. The problem is latency. An E Ink touchscreen has about 100ms of lag between tapping and registering your input, but for seamless sketching, you really want 40-50.

ReMarkable could have used off-the-shelf tech and had a working tablet in a year, but it wouldn't have been as good as what they had in mind. Instead, it has taken four years, bespoke patented technology and lots of prototypes.

The result is 10.3in tablet which refreshes its screen faster than any other digital paper device out there. In practice, it means you can sketch onscreen with the optional stylus and see absolutely no lag. It genuinely feels like you're writing on a page, rather than a screen.

It helps that the surface itself is rough and coarse, just like a sheet of paper. It's not slipperly like an LCD tablet, and adds friction when you're writing - just like a real pen. That means the nib will eventually wear away, which is why there's a spare stashed helpfully in the pen lid.

There's no battery or Bluetooth on board, but the pen and surface can still work together to detect 200 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Because the screen only needs power when it redraws, and sketching only updates pixels instead of entire pages, the tablet should last for at least a week between charges. And that's if you're sketching constantly - use it for reading ebooks and it should last even longer.

The whole thing is made of magnesium, so it'll stay sturdy, and because the screen isn't glass it won't crack like a normal tablet might. The screen sits completely flush to the tablet frame, and the white colour scheme really does look like a stack of paper. It's minimal, but I love it.