Digital doodling never feels quite like the real thing.
The Apple Pencil, Microsoft Surface Pen and Samsung's S Pen all do their best, but it still feels like you're tapping away on glass instead of writing on paper. There's an unmistakable delay between each brush of the pen tip, too.
That's what spurred ReMarkable to create this tablet. It's got a digital paper screen, instead of your common-or-garden LCD, with near-instant response times and a coarse texture that feels just like you're drawing on an actual piece of paper.
It's a unique idea, and it's set to arrive before Christmas, but who's it for? And should you get in line to buy one?
I got the chance to doodle on a prototype model for myself to find out.
Digital paper screens are nothing new - your Kindle has had one for years, after all. The problem is latency. An E Ink touchscreen has about 100ms of lag between tapping and registering your input, but for seamless sketching, you really want 40-50.
ReMarkable could have used off-the-shelf tech and had a working tablet in a year, but it wouldn't have been as good as what they had in mind. Instead, it has taken four years, bespoke patented technology and lots of prototypes.
The result is 10.3in tablet which refreshes its screen faster than any other digital paper device out there. In practice, it means you can sketch onscreen with the optional stylus and see absolutely no lag. It genuinely feels like you're writing on a page, rather than a screen.
It helps that the surface itself is rough and coarse, just like a sheet of paper. It's not slipperly like an LCD tablet, and adds friction when you're writing - just like a real pen. That means the nib will eventually wear away, which is why there's a spare stashed helpfully in the pen lid.
There's no battery or Bluetooth on board, but the pen and surface can still work together to detect 200 levels of pressure sensitivity.
Because the screen only needs power when it redraws, and sketching only updates pixels instead of entire pages, the tablet should last for at least a week between charges. And that's if you're sketching constantly - use it for reading ebooks and it should last even longer.
The whole thing is made of magnesium, so it'll stay sturdy, and because the screen isn't glass it won't crack like a normal tablet might. The screen sits completely flush to the tablet frame, and the white colour scheme really does look like a stack of paper. It's minimal, but I love it.
There's no social media. No email client. No web browser. ReMarkable has built a tablet focused purely on reading and writing. It shows wherever you look, throughout the operating system.
The UI is simple, making it easy to find your way around with a tap here and a swipe there, or with the physical buttons just below the display. All your files are saved and synced to the cloud automatically, with a bit of desktop software letting you fling folders full of PDFs across without any cables. It can even handle live view presentations, beamed in real time from tablet to PC.
Want to read? Just tap on a book, then start swiping to turn the pages.
It's drawing where everything begins to make sense, though. The toolbar running along the side of the screen holds all your brushes, rulers, selection tools and settings, as well as the all-important layers palette. This means you can sketch, then outine, and instantly remove your trace lines when you're ready to export your creation.
You can add templates to help you, too. Lines, grids and musical scores are great for note-takers, but artists will appreciate the isometric and perspective options. You can create and add your own as well.
Everything is created using vectors, meaning you can zoom in, add detail and zoom back out again, with no loss of detail or pixellation. When you export your drawings, you can print them as large as you like without degrating the quality.
It works brilliantly, even at this early prototype stage, responding accurately and instantly to pen inputs. You've got to double-tap with your finger to open the menu, which ensures you don't do it accidentally while you're sketching.
ReMarkable tablet initial verdict
At £529 just for the tablet, with the pen sold separately, there's no question this is an expensive device. The writing experience has been prioritised over just about everything else, too, which is why there's no backlight or frontlight - if you're mainly after something for reading, a Kindle is still probably your best bet.
That would be missing the point, though. I'm no artist, and I had a blast just doodling, drawing and sketching nonsense during my time with the tab. I can't wait to put one in the hands of the Stuff art team and see how they get on with it.
With exciting extra features like handwriting recognition on the way, the ReMarkable tablet is bulging with pure potential. The small company is keeping a close eye on colour digital paper, too, which might make an appearance in a later model once the tech is perfected.
This first model is exciting enough as it is, though. If you're an artist, it should certainly pique your interest.