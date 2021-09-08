So there’s lots to like about the Blade 14’s performance. But it also pushes the limits – and that causes issues.

The RTX 3060 runs at 90W on most occasions, meaning you’ll get a little more speed from larger laptops with beefier cores. And at 90W, the Razer’s underside runs hot, while fan noise is moderate but noticeable. The RTX 3060 hits 100W in the Blade’s Turbo mode, but that increases heat and only delivers a couple of extra frames, so it’s hardly transformative.

On the processing side, the eight-core AMD chip doesn’t achieve its theoretical Turbo speeds – it can’t because the chip gets too hot under load. So while this CPU is impressive, it’s faster in larger laptops – and in some scenarios, Intel’s new Core i7-11800H is quicker.

None of this is a surprise: Razer has crammed powerful hardware inside this tiny machine, and compromises are inevitable. More speed is available elsewhere, albeit in larger notebooks; the 14in Asus is afflicted similarly.

You can also find more graphical power from other Blade machines, because Razer sells this notebook with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. Expect about ten frames extra from the RTX 3070 and a twenty-frame boost from the RTX 3080 – albeit at hefty prices of £2199 and £2799 respectively. This is a boon for the Blade if you want more speed, because the 14in Asus isn’t sold with those beefier GPUs – just the RTX 3060.

Battery life is decent, no matter which Blade you buy. During gameplay, it lasted for about 90 minutes – a typical lifespan for a gaming notebook. It’s better without the GPU draining the 61Wh power pack: the Blade lasted seven hours in a work test and ten hours when playing video. Those are decent results, but the Asus is a couple of hours better. And as with any notebook, it makes sense to stick to the mains if you want a solid gaming session.