Carry on Canyoning: How we captured Arizona at 1000fps

In February, we offered two Stuff readers the chance to join us on a one-in-a-lifetime trip to the Arizona desert, in partnership with our friends at Philips. Six months, thousands of miles and a whole lot of sand later (it's everywhere), we've finished part two of our Extreme Earth series (the first being the pun-tactic Northern Ambilights).

The resulting 90-second video is a spectacular piece of desert eye-candy (even if we do say so ourselves) made by possible by some of the the most advanced 4K cameras on the planet and a tremendous effort from our crew of creatives, clients and competition winners. Beginning and ending in Las Vegas, with a solid stint in the city of Page Arizona in-between, we hooned across the desert in tricked-out 4x4s, explored stunning slot canyons buried hundreds of feet into the ground and camped out beneath an impossibly sparkly night sky by firelight.

To capture the latter, the crew layed out motorised tracks and high-resolution stills cameras, capturing spectacular moving timelapses of the skies above. And to capture the roaring fire, we listed the services of Dustin Farrell, a high-speed cameraman equipped with a Phantom Flex 4K. Capable of shooting 1,000fps at 4K, the Phantom Flex is part supercomputer, part video camera and came to us fresh off the set of a Hollywood movie. Just five minutes captured with the Flex uses around 3TB of data.

The proof is in the pudding, of course, so be sure to watch the full 90-second video above to learn more. And, if you're interested in seeing how the video was made (along with how our Stuff readers got along), check out the "making of" documentary below.