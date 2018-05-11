5 stunning 8-bit designs you’re going to want

So-called ‘low-poly’ shapes have been filling gamers’ screens for decades. Think the Arwing Starfighter in Star Fox, the TIE fighters in the original Star Wars arcade, the cars in Stunt Car Racer or just about anything else that once pushed the 3D graphics envelope.

If you’re unfamiliar with these gaming classics, firstly, go and play them. Secondly, you may be wondering what ‘low poly’ actually means. Officially it’s “a polygon mesh that has a relatively small number of polygons.” 3D objects in games are made up of polygons – flat shapes with at least three sides and angles. The more polygons you have, the finer the mesh, and the less angular the object will look. Conversely, low-poly objects are all angles – vague approximations of the smooth shapes they represent.

That doesn’t really do it justice, though. While low-poly games were a product of the technical limitations of the computers that originally ran them, a growing number of designers have embraced the angular aesthetic as something special in its own right. They’ve been using 8-bit limitations to create real physical artwork, furniture, gadgets and music equipment. And as is often the way when artists impose limitations on themselves, the results are spectacular.

Here are five for your delectation…