48 hours with the projector that’s built for gaming

You can, of course, play games on just about any projector that has the right inputs. So where does the W1210ST’s ‘built for gaming’ claim come from?

It’s not just the projector’s 1.07-billion colour display that makes it suited to button-bashing, although its colour rendition is calibrated to look vibrant, particularly with display mode set to ‘Game Mode/ Game Bright Mode’. Neither is it the W1210ST’s 2,200 ANSI lumen, which has been specced so you don’t need to install black-out blinds to play.

No, what marks the W1210ST apart as being a gamers’ projector is its super-quick, 16.67-millisecond response time. That means the action will not only stay sharp, but the image is tailored to respond to control inputs with the kind of precision most projectors can only dream of.

This is important. I load up Need for Speed and engage in the kind of driving that would have an instructor stomping on the dual controls. Every bump and scrape feels immediate and, while my driving leaves much to be desired, the W1210ST performs perfectly.

I push the W1210ST to its limit with Doom. Doom is a special case when it comes to console gaming. Responding quickly to your surroundings is vital if you want to make it through the game in one piece. The W1210ST on a big screen took immersive gaming to another level. I’ve never seen anything like it, I was a hero with lightning speed trigger reactions reflected on the gaming display thanks to the incredibly low input lag. For once I was able to dodge the numerous hazards waiting for me and stay alive longer!