The highlight of the Polk Assist is that it’s one of the few smart speakers on the market right now to feature Google Assistant rather than Amazon Alexa, but whether that’s a good thing or not will probably depend on which assistant you’re used to.

If you’re a Google Android user and have gotten used to speaking to the Assistant, then you’ll have no trouble at all with the Polk Assist. But if you’re heavily into the Amazon ecosystem and regularly use Alexa to order from Amazon or play music from Amazon Music, then you’re probably better off sticking with Alexa.

On a personal level, I’m a heavy user of Google’s services ( Calendar, Mail and Maps), but not of their phones (I’m an Apple fanboy, sorry). Also, my house is littered with Alexa devices. But I do actually prefer Google Assistant when it comes to the smart stuff, because she seems to give me clearer answers to questions about my schedule or travel plans.

So, if you’re as deeply into Google’s services as I am and you’re yet to get a Smart Speaker, there’s nothing wrong with going for Google Assistant over Amazon Alexa. Linking Google Assistant up to all your other devices in the home is as simple as downloading the Google Home app on your phone or tablet, and logging into your various services.

On the music side, Polk Assist supports Spotify, Google Play Music and TuneIn radio -- simply log in once and then you can ask Google to play music or a radio station. The good news is that the Polk Assist will work with the free tier of Spotify, so you can always play music using just your voice. However, if you’re a subscriber to another service such as Tidal or Apple Music, you’ll have to either use Bluetooth or Chromecast via your phone, which obviously isn’t quite as seamless.

In terms of home automation, Google Assistant now works with most of the major smart home brands. In my home, I have Hive heating, an Nvidia Shield TV box and Philips Hue lights, and Google Assistant was able to find and control them all.

The list of support isn’t quite as extensive as Amazon’s Echo -- Google wouldn’t control my Sonos speakers (yet), but over time we imagine more and more devices will come to support Google. Where Polk lets the Assist down is in its lack of a dedicated app.

Sonos’ app isn’t going to win any awards for its design, but it does at least allow multiple people on the same network to queue up music from a variety of different music sources - perfect for when you’re having a party.

There’s no such app available for the Polk Assist, so you’re left with only one person being able to control the music either from a device or using their voice. As a result, it depends on your personal choices when it comes to devices and music services as to whether you’re going to get the best out of the Polk Assist.

Spotify’s app does a great job of connecting to multiple different speakers based on many different connection types. And if you’re using a Google Android device then you can Chromecast to the Polk from other apps including YouTube.

However, as an Apple iPhone user and an Apple Music subscriber, I could only play music to the Polk Assist over Bluetooth, which wasn’t very seamless and the sound quality wasn’t great.