Once you’ve finished caressing the dials and surfaces of the 3008, you’ll want to get it on the road. Slip your hands on to the wheel and it won’t take you a second to notice the size: for an SUV that comes across as so sizeable, the steering wheel is decidedly small.

Personally, I liked it. After a bit of height adjustment, it felt precise in my hands and, again, nodded towards an aeroplane rather than a road-going vehicle.

That said, in such a big machine, many might find the wheel to be just too small - especially given that there can be quite a handling disconnect at speed, with the gradient of steering weight not a constant through corners.

All the same, it’s not enough to distract from the fact that this thing is a joy to drive, whether schlepping along country roads or hauling down the motorway. Ride is comfortable as standard, absorbing bumps with aplomb, while ‘dynamic’ mode delivers instant throttle response and slightly stiffer suspension to keep you tight through bends.

It all feels nailed together and pleasing, and the premium experience is only let down by a diesel engine that’s at times a little lairy, and an automatic gearbox that can be slow to respond to sudden acceleration.

Sure, you can override with the flappy paddles, but if you’re not paying attention and want to floor it, you’ll readily find the revs heading much higher than is surely good for the motor.