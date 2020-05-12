We all know the usual procedure for this kind of thing: you buy home gym equipment in January and leave it out for the scrap metal guys by mid-March.

But with 2020 being the year that staying in really did become the new going out, can a hi-tech exercise bike transform your health at home?

Peloton has now sold more than 500,000 exercise bikes, and over 55 million workouts were taken last year alone. It’s a fitness phenomenon based around a stylish Wi-Fi-connected spin bike and 22in HD tablet that streams live and on-demand sessions 24-7.

Shows have had as many as 20,000 riders joining in at one time – a figure most BBC4 producers can only dream of – and with more than 90 live classes a week, plus tens of thousands saved, there’s certainly no shortage of content to get stuck into.

Peloton’s adverts make for compelling viewing – you can have a spin studio and instructor in your spare room, whenever you want it. The bike is suitable for riders of 121- 182cm with max weight of 136kg – but how does the reality stack up?