Because the JZ1000 has the full HDR house, it doesn’t really matter where you source your 4K content from. So for the sake of variety, we fired up a wireless stream of /Da 5 Bloods/on Netflix and settled back to enjoy the Dolby Vision – and, to a lesser extent, the Dolby Atmos – entertainment.

In virtually every significant visual respect, the JZ1000 is admirable. It’s brighter than we’re used to for an OLED panel, while white tones are detailed and varied, offering a nuanced description of what’s occurring in the brightest parts of the screen. Combine this with the depth of black for which OLED is acclaimed and you get contrasts that are wide and convincing. Plus the Panasonic does equally good work loading black tones with just as much fine detail as white ones.

The colour palette is impressively wide, and the JZ1000 walks the line between ‘natural’ and ‘vibrant’ well. It keeps edges smooth and steady, generates appreciable depth of field and keeps on-screen motion believable too. And though you’ll need to fiddle with motion-handling settings to achieve the desired effect, the setup menus are mercifully accessible.

Upscaling less information-rich content (such as a 1080p Blu-ray of /The Master/) gives very watchable results as well. Even the big, uniform desert scenes of this flick have little picture noise, while colours and contrasts remain impressive. Only with edge definition (which gets a little hesitant) and detail levels (which drop away somewhat) does the Panasonic let you know how much work it’s doing.

Drop down in content quality again, though, and the JZ1000 gets a bit impatient. Upscaled daytime TV broadcasts, for example, are soft and edgy at the same time – and picture noise basically sets up camp. If you like vintage viewing, this may not be the screen for you.