There was a time when a TV’s operating system was just a nice way to get around from menu to menu – now we rely on it for a large chunk of our telly watching.

The EZ952, like the rest of Panasonic’s 2017 TV range, runs on Firefox’s OS, a bright, clean and easy-to-use system that’s bolted on top of Panasonic’s more run-of-the-mill menus.

It’s got pretty much every catch-up and on-demand service you could want, apart from – at the time of testing – Amazon Video. Worry not if that’s your service of choice though, as Panasonic has promised us it’ll be ready to go by the time the telly is on the shelves. Which is about now, actually.

As for navigating your way around, you’ll have a choice of two remotes – a larger standard clicker, and a smaller option complete with touchpad and ergonomic styling.

Call us old school, but we like the regular remote for making our way around with the fewest hiccups. The touchpad isn’t always the most reliable or accurate with our swipes, and that’s just annoying.