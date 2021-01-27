If you’re used to gaming using the speakers in your monitor or TV, you can’t go wrong here. In terms of presence, scale and straightforward punch, the SC-HTB01 is as different from your monitor’s sound as an aircraft carrier is from a rowing boat.

Despite the modest dimensions, the way the Panasonic’s drivers are laid out means it sounds bigger (wider and taller, particularly) than really seems feasible. There’s a definite emphasis on the lower frequencies - after all, many a game relies on bass wallop, and what’s more impressive than a stack of bass. But it’s not just bassy for the sake of it - the SC-HTB01 controls its low frequencies pretty well, not letting them drone on any longer than they ought to and preventing them from smearing over into the midrange too badly.

All the emphasis on low-end attack can rob the midrange of some detail, though - which is a pity, because when it’s not concentrating on the shock and awe of its bass reproduction, the Panasonic can be quite a subtle listen. The subwoofer level can be adjusted independently of the overall volume level, but backing it off too much can undermine the Soundslayer’s USP a little. As long as you don’t really go to town in terms of volume, the Panasonic handles the top of the frequency range pretty well too. There’s quite a bit of detail and body to treble sounds, which means they’re able to hold their own when the going gets complicated, but they tend to get a bit hard and quite strident if you really force the volume upwards.

The SC-HTB01 has plenty of broad-strokes dynamism on tap, too, which is ideal for many a game soundtrack. The distance this soundbar can put between ‘quiet and stealthy’ and ‘enormous automatic gunfire overload’ is considerable - and it adds to the tension and drama of the gaming experience no end. The fact that the soundstage it generates is so expansive doesn’t do any harm, either - it’s not like you get any suggestion of overhead sound from an Atmos soundtrack, but there’s impressive height and width available nevertheless. Most of the good stuff translates over to movie soundtrack too.