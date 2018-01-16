While Panasonic’s new OLEDs feature updated panels, sourced once again from LG Display, the big story here is what’s powering them.

Panasonic has put its next-gen HCX processor behind the wheel, which controls a number of clever processing modes that are key to the TV’s picture performance.

The most important of these is Panasonic’s new ‘Dynamic look-up table” (LUT), which helps to improve the contrast and colour of the picture by constantly checking and correcting it for accuracy.

Traditionally, a LUT is filled with information on what colours should look like in a piece of content, but it is only referred to once in a film’s duration. Not only do Panasonic’s new LUTs have more layers of information for more accurate colour handling, they are also constantly refreshed and updated (once every 100ms, fact fans) to ensure the best in colour, brightness and depth.

This is particularly notable in scenes with mid-brightness, where you’ll notice bolder, but more natural colours. This helps make images look more realistic, particularly helping to improve the sense of depth in an image.

Blades of grass are distinguishable from one another and the texture of sand is more pronounced, which means you're all set for Olympic long jump and volleyball. Contrast is better too, with blacks looking deeper next to brighter whites like Jurgen Klopp's teeth.

Panasonic has also leant its support for a new HDR format, joining forces with Samsung to push the benefits of HDR10+, which is an advanced HDR format to rival Dolby Vision.

Similar to Dolby Vision, it uses dynamic metadata to ensure the most accurate HDR picture possible, and so far, has the support from the likes of Warner Bros., Fox and Amazon.

Having seen a side-by-side demonstration of HDR10+ versus HDR10, the benefits are clear, with punchier colours, better detail levels and more clarity and sharpness (assisted by Panasonic’s new Dynamic LUTs).

If you’ve been groaning at the HDR format war that’s been going on of late, this demo proves there’s much more to it than marketing. As for getting the picture to its best, Panasonic’s TVs last year proved to be a picture tweaker’s paradise, and that isn’t about to change with its 2018 range.

In fact, it’s improved its calibration settings on its two new OLED ranges to give users extra tweaking capabilities in the darkest scenes, to bring out even more detail. Previously that made the menus slightly laborious for those not looking for quite so much control over their picture – it remains to be seen if it’s been decluttered at all this year.