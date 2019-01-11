Tech fans of a certain vintage might have fond memories of Palm.

The company’s last phone was the ill-fated Pre, the second of which was released way back in 2010. And while it ultimately failed, the Pre’s influence can be seen all over the smartphone world to this day. Wireless charging? The Pre did it first. The gesture-based navigation on the iPhone X and XS? Palm’s webOS introduced something very similar. Proper multitasking with thumbnails? You guessed it.

But nearly 10 years out of the smartphone game has yielded the mononymous Palm - a tiny Android-powered device that’s sold by Verizon in the US as a companion to your regular smartphone. It shares one number between both, the idea being that you take the Palm out when you don’t want to be constantly interrupted by notifications and just want something to handle the basics.

In the UK it’s a Vodafone exclusive, but one that’s sold just like any other handset, either free on contract from £31 per month or on PAYG for a fairly hefty £350 up front. That means it’s more likely to be bought as a main phone rather than some sort of occasion-specific second choice, which changes the proposition almost entirely.

You have to earn the right to go by a single name. Madonna did it. Kylie did it. Prince definitely did it. But has Palm done it?