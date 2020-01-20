One of the benefits of the Micro Four Thirds sensor is that it allows for smaller camera bodies and lenses than APS-C or full frame. This is immediately apparent with the O-MD E-M5 III, which is so dinky it almost resembles a toy camera – well, until you take photos with it.

It’s easily small enough to fit in a jacket pocket without a lens on, or to nestle inside a small bag with one on. The lenses are also teeny-tiny little things – and in fact it’s here that MFT really wins over APS-C and full frame. Compared to the Fujifilm X-T3, which I own and use regularly, it’s only slightly smaller in body size but with the lenses there’s no comparison. My test sample came with Olympus’ standard pro zoom, a 12-40mm affair which has roughly the same focal range as my Fuji 16-55mm – but the Olympus lens is way smaller and more manageable.

Both the body and lenses are incredibly light, too, so you won’t need to worry about having aching shoulders after a long shooting session. The flipside to that is that Olympus has kept the weight down by giving the E-M5 III a mainly polycarbonate body, as opposed to using lots of metal, and it definitely doesn’t feel as premium as some rivals. That’s not helped by the use of a rather tacky-looking faux-leather material. Materials aside, the E-M5 III is an attractive camera which wears its retro style with an easy familiarity. And more importantly, it remains fully weatherproof: it’s protected against dust and splashes of water and can withstand -10℃ temperatures.

Surprisingly for such a small camera, the OM-D E-M5 III is really easy to handle, thanks to a plethora of well-placed manual controls. On the top you get three main dials – a nice big mode selector with a locking button plus two customisable dials for shutter speed, aperture, exposure compensation or other settings. One neat touch is that there’s a little switch which lets you toggle between two modes for these latter two dials, meaning you can easily switch between setups in a second.

In fact there are loads of well-thought-out touches here. On the left of the top plate, for instance, there’s a button which manages to combine drive settings with the on/off switch and live view, but without being in any way confusing.

I wish the same could be said for Olympus’ menu system, which is fiddly and overcomplicated and about as much fun as a day out with Jacob Rees-Mogg. With so many manual controls you shouldn’t have to use it too much, but when you do you’ll likely spend several minutes hunting around for the option you need. Fortunately, the excellent Super Control Panel makes things a lot simpler, giving you the most commonly used functions with just a tap of the ‘OK’ button in the centre of the four-way controller.

The rear LCD is a standard-these-days 1.04k-dot touchscreen affair. Sensibly, touch control is disabled in the main menus but works with the SCP, and it can also be used to swipe through images you’ve taken or, of course, to set autofocus and shoot. I’m pleased to report that it’s a fully articulating display, so you can flip it right around in 180-degrees to take a selfie or fold it flat against the body to keep the screen safe when you’re travelling.

The electronic viewfinder is a bit of a mixed bag. On the plus side, it’s an OLED panel – and therefore clear and bright. The resolution is merely adequate though, at 2360k dots, and it’s also a bit small. Coupled with the rather flat eye cup, it can be difficult to properly immerse yourself in shooting through it. Others in this price bracket definitely beat it on this front.