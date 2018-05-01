The more VR headsets I’ve tried, the more I’ve become accustomed to their annoyances. Whether it’s the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive Pro or Oculus Rift, the same thing always happens: my face heats up, my eyes dry out and the whole experience is fundamentally awkward after about an hour at the absolute most.

The better-designed the headset, the longer it is before this irritation kicks in. Thankfully, the Oculus Go does its utmost to compensate for any uncomfortableness.

Compared to the similarly-minded Samsung Gear it’s a far superior proposition, both in terms of design and the fact it’s a standalone device that doesn't use your phone as a surrogate screen.

Made from a combination of plastic, breathable fabrics and elastics, Oculus’ Go is the most pleasant headset I’ve yet strapped to my face. Its velcro headbands are extremely easy to adjust, and at 467g the Go is lightweight enough that you don’t feel your head constantly nodding forward while using the thing.

Glasses-wearers are catered for too with a rubber insert, while more dedicated Go devotees can purchase prescription lenses for their headset. Thanks to its standalone nature and reasonably diminutive dimensions (190mmx105mmx115mm), cramming this headset into a rucksack is eminently do-able too.

In essence, the Go is as hassle-free as VR headsets get and that ethos is even reflected in the buttons and ports it offers. You get a power buttons, a volume rocker, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB charging port and that’s it.

The idea here really is that you should be able to don the Go and get cracking with your VR pursuits as soon as humanly possible. Alongside the Go headset itself, you also get an AA battery-powered controller for selecting content, shooting at virtual foes and, erm, other things.

A stubby chunk of plastic, with a trigger, two face buttons and a touchpad, it sits neatly in your hand and doesn’t feel quite as flimsy as the Gear VR alternative.

As a package, it’s hard to fault the Oculus Go. Until you get around to using it.