HMD’s been doing quite well over the last couple of years with its Nokia smarthphones.

Since the Chinese company bought the brand off of Microsoft, it’s released a succession of excellent mid-range and budget smartphones, in addition to “feature phones” like the 3310.

In 2019, though, the company is ready to step things up with a bit with a more premium offering: the Nokia 9 PureView. OK, it’s not quite a £1000 flagship, but it certainly competes with the likes of OnePlus at the $699 level.

But in this oversaturated market of smartphones, every model needs a differentiating feature to lodge in the mind of consumers. The Nokia 9 PureView’s is that it has not two, not three, but five camera lenses on the rear. That probably doesn't make for most exciting entry in the Guinness Book of Records, but it does make it officially the most number of lenses on the back of a smartphone ever.

Why is that necessary, let alone exciting? Well, we got to go hands-on with the phone to find out.