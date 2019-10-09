We love the Switch’s Joy-Cons. Few noises are satisfying as the clicking sound they make after sliding into place. But moving parts also make the original Switch feel unnervingly breakable at times. The flimsy kickstand feels like it’s going to ping right off every time you use it.

No such worries with the Switch Lite. Wrapped in a single piece of grippy matte plastic all the way around, the Lite just feels sturdier, and has a much cleaner, if slightly less premium, overall look.

It comes in three colours: grey, turquoise and yellow. The latter two, both painted in vibrant shades, are just plain fun to look at, but it’s good that Nintendo has included a more muted option for those who’d rather not attract too much attention on the bus. And there are bound to be new colours and special edition tie-ins further down the line if none of the launch models are doing it for you.

Pick the 275g Switch Lite up straight after the full-sized machine and the difference in weight is quite something. You can easily hold it right up to your face during late-night sessions without feeling the strain on your wrists, and it’s noticeably less of a presence in a backpack.

When I’m travelling from now on, there’s no question which Switch I want with me, but I don’t speak as someone with particularly large hands. The diddy Switch Lite could prove too small for some.

Button layout mirrors the first Switch in all but one very important way. Because the left-hand portion of the console no longer has to double up as a detachable controller, Nintendo was able to introduce a proper D-pad, which makes all the difference, particularly in side-scrolling platformers such as the majestic Celeste, where the slightest bit of imprecision can really punish you. It’s not the best D-pad out there, but it’s much better than four face buttons.

On the bottom of the device you’ll find the USB-C charging port and a MicroSD card slot that you’re definitely going to need if you plan on downloading more than a handful of full-fat games. On top sits the triggers, the on/off sleep button, a volume rocker, a still-far-too-fiddly game card slot and a headphone jack. The lack of Bluetooth headphones support is as head-in-hands annoying as it was first time round, but at least there are now credible workarounds such as SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Wireless headset.

Bear in mind, too, that while you still have a gyroscope and an accelerometer under the hood, the first Switch’s HD Rumble feature is also gone. I haven’t really noticed its absence, but you might.