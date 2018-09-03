If Usain Bolt can go from running pro to footballer, it stands to reason that Nikon should have absolutely no problem taking a whack at another high intensity sport too.

And if we’re putting money on who’s going to reach success first? We’re putting all our chips on Nikon.

With a if-you-can’t-beat-em-join-em mentality, Nikon is taking the leap from DSLR to enter the full-frame mirrorless world by launching two new cameras: The Z6 and the Z7.

Just like the Queen’s hairstyle, Nikon hasn’t changed its mount for 100 years.

Finally roused from DSLR stubbornness, it’s the company’s largest and most exciting mount yet, the Z-mount, with a diameter of 55mm - which is hay-uge. Sony’s E-mount is 46.7mm and the Nikon F-mount is 47mm for comparison.

We were lucky enough to be at the launch in Tokyo to get our eager hands on the Z7 (£3399) which is high speed beast with 45.7MP full-frame CMOS sensor, built-in 5 axis stabilisation, an ISO range of 64-25600. It’s weather and dust resistance, with a tilt LCD touch-screen.

The likes of Sony haven’t had any real competition, until now. It's a competitor to the Sony's high-res star - the Alpha 7rIII.

Inside, it rocks the same trusty battery as the Nikon D850, and also has USB charging. Yep, Nikon are making a come-back bigger than ABBA’s and we’ve spent a day getting behind the Z7 to see if it really is a super trouper.

There are three Nikkor S lenses for the Z-mount right now: a 50mm F1.8, 35mm F1.8 and a 24-70mm F4. I was given the latter, which will be the kit lens once it's available towards the end of september. Here’s how I got on…