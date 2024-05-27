My favourite MacBook is now $150 cheaper in this deal

If you’re looking for a new laptop, you’re probably weighing up performance against price. In the MacBook camp? The MacBook Air gets you a cheaper, lighter, and just as powerful machine. Over the past few months, you’ve been able to bag it for even less ($999) thanks to Apple releasing a newer model. And now, it’s down to an even lower price in this top deal.

You can score the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 processor for $849. That’s a $150 saving from the recently revised retail price (the RRRP, if you will) of $999. That gets you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s my favourite MacBook release, and one of the latest models. The newer M3 models are around 15% faster (and the only way you can get a 15-inch screen), but M2’s power should be more than enough for the day-to-day.

Apple’s lightest machine is known for its light and slim design, while packing plenty of power thanks to the M2 processor inside. The display is a Liquid Retina Display, which will show up to one billion colours. It can crank up to 500 nits of brightness, so you can view content in all lighting conditions.

Alongside the big display, you’ll find six dedicated speakers for superior sound. There are also two Thunderbolt ports, and MagSafe charging for top-level performance. On top of this, Apple reckons you’ll squeeze 18 hours of battery life out of the machine. Plus, it’s fanless, so shouldn’t hear a peep while tapping away. It scored an impressive five stars in our review, so you know the MacBook Air is a top choice.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home