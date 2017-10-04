You can now get Alexa on your existing Sonos speakers

The wait is finally over for Sonos obsessives everywhere - because Amazon's Alexa assistant is now available on all its existing speakers via an update.

As of right now, Sonos is rolling out Alexa support to all of its range as part of the Sonos beta program. So long as you live in the UK, US or Germany and are signed up to the beta, you’ll be able to install the update today. Then all that’s needed is to connect your Sonos to an Alexa-supported device such as the Echo or Echo Dot and install the Sonos skill on them.

Want to get in on the action? You’ll need to fill in your deets right here. If you're not on the beta and either don't want to be or can't get on to it (we imagine demand might be quite high now) the update will roll out for all users sometime soon.

Since Alexa for older Sonos systems is still in beta, and those speakers weren’t built for voice control as the new Sonos One is, it’s worth bearing in mind that things might not work perfectly. Still, sticking a song on should only take the words, ‘Alexa play...’, so you're unlikely to suffer greatly.