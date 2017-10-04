7 things you need to know about the new Sonos One

Sonos has been working on the One for some time now, and that means it’s a cut above the many Echo-like devices you can buy right now.

Crucially, you don’t need a button to activate Amazon’s voice assistant, unlike cheap alternatives such as the Jam Voice or Fabriq. Just say the word ‘Alexa’ and the speaker’s six built-in microphones will work their magic. All of which means you can ask for songs, artists and albums to be played without having to dip into the (admittedly excellent) Sonos app.

You'll also be able to ask Alexa to pause, play and skip songs, and of course all of the other standard Alexa skills will work: so you'll be able to set timers and get the news headlines, for instance.

Inside it there's a six-microphone array and an "adaptive noise supression algorithm" which will help it hear everything you say - and indeed, make sure it hears the right person if you've got a bit of a party going on. Another nice touch is that if you're already playing music, the volume will intelligently lower when you speak to it, meaning there's no need to shout to be heard.