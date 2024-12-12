You can finally stream Xbox Game Pass titles on your Xbox… but there’s a catch

Xbox Cloud Gaming lets anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription stream a massive number of titles just about anywhere, from your games console to your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Now, you can actually stream these titles to your Xbox console and avoid downloading huge games. But, there’s a catch: you need to be an Xbox Insider.

Microsoft has finally cottoned on to what we’ve all been thinking: streaming Xbox Game Pass titles to an actual Xbox console should have been a thing from the start. Well, now the feature is rolling out. No more faffing about with downloads or awkwardly playing on your phone while staring longingly at your Series X. You can dive straight into games on your console – no installation required.

But the feature is currently only rolling out to Xbox Insiders with Game Pass Ultimate. So not everyone will be able to use Cloud Gaming on their Xbox at first. But hopefully that changes soon. If you are an Insider, this feature means you can play without the hassle of installing monstrous game files that seem to get bigger by the week.

Streaming through the cloud could genuinely save you hours of downloading time and the frustration of a painfully slow progress bar creeping across your screen. There’s a decent selection of games ready for streaming, too. Microsoft’s listed some bangers on their website, including Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Animal Well, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Whatever your taste, there’s something to test the waters with.

The feature works on both current-gen Series X/S consoles and older Xbox Ones, so no one’s being left behind. Testing is live now for Insiders, and the full rollout is expected next year. It’s a staggered launch, so keep an eye out if you’re not in the Insiders programme just yet. If you’re keen to test it, Game Pass Ultimate is your ticket, starting at $16.99/£12.99 a month.