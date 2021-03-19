WTF are… NFTs?

Like mortgages, your dreams, or the fortunes of your fantasy football team, talking about crypto tech is usually a pretty good way of getting someone to find somebody else to talk to.

But with NFTs hitting the headlines recently, we thought it was about time somebody put the ‘fun’ in non-fungible tokens. No, seriously.

Read on to find out how they work, what you can do with them, and whether they’ll make you a millionaire.