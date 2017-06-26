Why the SNES Classic Mini is the most exciting games console of 2017

Look, we’re not fools. We know the SNES Classic Mini is an exercise in nostalgia, pure and simple.

But whereas we can count the number of times we actually plugged last year’s NES Classic Mini into our TV before sticking it on a shelf at home, the same thing isn’t going to happen again with this new machine. Of its 21 games, at least half are still an absolute blast to revisit, and we know that because we’ve dug into them again on a proper SNES. If you’ve ever tried picking up an old copy of Super Metroid, then you’ll know that it is both a difficult and expensive task. Mainly because it’s still a ridiculously popular title.

Not only did the SNES’ leap from a 8-bit to 16-bit architecture allow Nintendo to make games with added graphical panache, but it also allowed them to try out totally new concepts, such as riding a kart, spaceship or even a dinosaur. What can we say? We really love Yoshi.

The only inevitable shame with the SNES Classic Mini is the games that are missing from it. That means no Super Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time or Chrono Trigger. Even if this tiny SNES serves up fewer games than the 30-strong catalogue on the NES Classic Mini and does so for more money at US$80, it’s still a good deal. The games you do get are absolute belters.