This THEA500 Mini deal might convince you to game in 16-bit again

If you reckon yourself a retro gaming fan, you’ll no doubt be familiar with the iconic Commodore Amiga. We’ve recently seen it put through a hot wash, with 25 pre-loaded titles to convince us games were better in the old days. This dinky 16-bit gaming machine is THEA500 Mini, and it can be yours for even less right now.

Thanks to this scorcher of a deal over on Amazon UK, you can knock 38% off the regular ticket of £120. That brings the A500 Mini’s price down to a more palatable £75 so you can fire up a game of Worms.

THEA500 Mini is just like the original Commodore Amiga, just shrunk down for your gaming convenience. You can hook up your own USB keyboard and use the classic Amiga-style mouse and gamepad to play 25 built-in games. Not enough to satisfy you? You can easily upload your own by flashing them to a USB stick. It plays in 720p via HDMI in 50-60Hz, for a true retro feeling.

