This free iOS update brings one must-have feature to the iPhone 13

Just when you thought the latest smartphones could do it all, they gained the ability to talk to the sky. Sort of. From the iPhone 14 range onwards, Apple began including satellite connectivity tech in its handsets for emergencies. And now, thanks to the free iOS 18.5 software update, these capabilities are available to anyone still using the iPhone 13.

Now, this isn’t quite the full-fledged Apple Emergency SOS satellite service you get on the iPhone 14 and above. Instead, it’s “carrier-provided” satellite support. Right now, this means T-Mobile’s Starlink-powered messaging service. When other carriers begin offering a similar service, they’ll also be supported by the feature on iPhone 13 devices.

If you’re a T-Mobile user with any of the iPhone 13 models – Mini, Pro, Pro Max, or the regular one – you can now send messages via satellite. That’s provided you’re in the US and you hop on the trial before it wraps up in July.

While it’s not quite the red-button, save-me-now Emergency SOS feature that newer iPhones enjoy, this is down to hardware limitations on the iPhone 13. It’s still the kind of must-have feature that gives your older device a new lease on life. You don’t need to be stranded up a mountain for this feature to matter – dodgy reception on the motorway when you’ve broken down could justify it.

The rest of iOS 18.5’s additions are much more minor. Apple’s newest Pride wallpaper for 2025 is now available. Parents can now get pinged when their kid tries to outsmart Screen Time with the passcode. And there’s a fix for the Apple Vision Pro app showing a black screen, which is very niche unless you’re a Vision Pro early adopter.

Apple’s free iOS 18.5 update is free and rolling out now to all compatible iPhones. If you’re in the US on T-Mobile, you can try out the satellite messaging service on iPhone 13 devices or newer at no cost before the trial ends in July.