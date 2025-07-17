The Omega Seamaster 300M gets a bright and bold new colour

Omega’s iconic Seamaster Diver 300M has just landed in its boldest look yet (even bolder than the Bronze Gold and Burgundy model), and I’m a big fan.

This new orange-accented version strikes a rare balance: it’s vibrant without being shouty, and adds a tasteful pop of colour to a tried-and-tested classic (one of the best watches ever).

Orange isn’t new to Omega’s dive watch playbook – the brand’s been using it for over two decades to enhance visibility underwater. But this is the first time it’s appeared in the main Diver 300M collection, now offered in two stainless steel variants: one with a brushed mesh bracelet, the other on a matching orange rubber strap.

The watch itself remains 42mm across and sticks closely to the recent Seamaster refresh. That means a domed sapphire crystal, oxalic anodised aluminium bezel, and your choice of straps with a foldover clasp. But it’s the dial where the new look really shines.

The black aluminium dial features rhodium-plated skeleton hands and indexes filled with white Super-LumiNova – glowing blue in low light.

The orange detailing is cleverly applied: you’ll spot it on the seconds hand, the quarter-hour markers, and the ‘Seamaster’ script. It’s just enough to give the watch a pop of fun without undermining its tool-watch roots.

Of course, it’s still a proper diver – with a scalloped bezel, helium escape valve at 10 o’clock, crown guards, and a full diving scale in lume.

Powering the watch is Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806, METAS-certified and visible through the sapphire caseback.

In short, this is a familiar watch with a fresh, new energy. If you ask me, it’s the most fun a Seamaster 300M has looked in years – and it still means business underwater.

The new Orange Omega Seamaster 300M is available for US$6500 / £5,800 on the rubber strap, and US$6800 / £6100 on the mesh bracelet.

