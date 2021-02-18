Stuff magazine March 2021 issue out now

The latest issue of Stuff magazine is out now and it's a smart home special.

Why? Well, why not? But mainly because consumer insight shows that, when it comes to the smart home, cost versus the value you’re going to get from a gadget is the deciding factor in whether to buy it. We’re also told that people are bewildered by the choice, and because everything seems so complicated they give up.

We feel you. So this month we’ve attempted to unravel the smart home maze: which platforms exist, which products are worth your time and money, and how to provide a sound broadband basis so everything works as it should.