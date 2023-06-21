Sky Live is the long-awaited interactive camera for Sky Glass

Sky Live is an interactive camera that sits on top of the Sky Glass 4K TV.

And it’s been long awaited – having been first trailed at the 2021 Sky Glass launch. Now, though, it’s here. Sky Live costs from £6 per month or £290 outright in the UK and it’s Sky Glass exclusive for now, It is not available for Sky Stream yet. Sky has developed a bundle of apps for the device, though it hopes other developers will come on board.

There are four core experiences. The first is Watch Together, which enables you to create a room and share it with other friends who have Sky Live. Then you can watch programmes together -such as Premier League football or the Ashes in cricket. You can see family and friends in their home and there’s auto-tracking, too, so your fellow watchers will always be in view.

Secondly Sky has teamed up on an exclusive deal with the Mvmnt fitness app to track your progress in real time because it tracks your body. You can choose from over 130 interactive workouts, including a range of strength, mobility, Pilates and yoga classes for all abilities. Integration with other fitness platforms is on the way.

Sky Live also has a bunch of games on offer, where you can use your body as the controller. These include fun active games like Starri, Paw Patrol and Fruit Ninja. A Peppa Pig interactive game is on the way. You can also play Monopoly against others, including those who are playing on tablet or phone. VideoBooth enables you to capture short videos and photos on your Sky Glass.

Finally, Sky Live can make Zoom calls and it can act as a full Zoom client so you can share content or start meetings should you wish.

Sky Live also has a mute button, so you can turn off the audio pickup at any time. We’ve been sent the camera and we’ll be bringing you a full review soon.