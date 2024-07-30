The Pininfarina Sintesi is now my go-to fitness tracker, but there’s one thing I would change

As someone who doesn’t exercise at all, finding the right fitness tracker can be a challenge. I don’t need the precise metrics offered by brands like Fitbit or Garmin, but occasionally I still want a device that looks stylish and provides essential health-tracking features. Enter the Pininfarina Sintesi, a hybrid smartwatch that has quickly become my go-to fitness tracker.

The Sintesi collection is the latest from Pininfarina Hybrid Smartwatches, following the launch of its Senso collection last year. It draws inspiration from Pininfarina’s design legacy and is named after a concept car – Sintesi.

Now, off the bat, it’s worth noting that Pininfarina is a big name in the car design world, renowned for its work with iconic brands like Ferrari and Alfa Romeo. However, in this instance, what we’re looking at is the Pininfarina brand name being licensed by tech brand Globics to create a line of hybrid smartwatches. Pininfarina wasn’t involved in the design of this watch.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as the Sintesi still looks great, especially in the Sand Dune colourway, which draws direct inspiration from the cars designed by Pininfarina.

The Sintesi certainly feels more like a mechanical watch than a piece of technology, with a 316L Stainless Steel case and bezel, a water resistance rating of 5ATM (up to 50 meters), and topped by sapphire crystal glass.

If you aren’t a fan of the Sand Dune colourway previously mentioned, you can also choose between Azure Horizon (Dark Blue), Midnight Rose (Grey and Rose Gold), and Midnight Shadow (Black). All feature intricate textured dials and polished, applied indices.

I recommend getting the Sintesi with one of the optional rubber straps, because while the genuine Italian leather strap it comes on is soft and comfortable, I think a more sporty option would be more fitting.

Everyday health tracking

Okay, enough about the design, because underneath its traditional exterior, the Sintesi is packed with a raft of sensors.

The watch accurately traces heart rate zones and variability (HRV), giving me insights into my overall heart health. Although I don’t use this feature much, it can also track steps, distance, and calories burned, along with activity tracking for optimised workouts.

The Sensi also functions as a personal health monitor, SpO2 (blood oxygen) measurement, equipped with a menstrual tracker (which, again, I haven’t needed to use) and wellness reminders to promote activity and hydration.

Quick health stats and phone notifications are delivered discreetly via a small monochrome display on the dial. It’s very discrete, meaning most people wouldn’t even know this is a smartwatch at first glance.

The watch automatically syncs with the Pininfarina Hybrid Watches companion app (available for both Android and iOS).

Despite its numerous advantages, at 44mm, the watch feels a bit too large on my wrist. There’s no way anyone would wear this in bed (even if you had The Incredible Hulk-sized wrists).

The Sintesi also offers precise sleep monitoring, giving you a sleep score out of 100 every morning, although, this is where my main issue with the Sintesi reveals itself…

Obviously, size is subjective, so while I find it slightly cumbersome, the size might be perfect for those who prefer a larger watch. I’d really appreciate a smaller option however, with the same functionality in a more compact design.

Overall, though, the Pininfarina Sintesi is a fantastic hybrid smartwatch that meets my needs perfectly. It combines elegant design with essential health-tracking features, making it a great choice for someone like me who finds traditional fitness trackers and smartwatches a little too modern.

If only it were a tad smaller, it would be absolutely perfect. Nevertheless, the Sintesi has become my go-to fitness tracker, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a stylish and functional hybrid watch.

The Pininfarina Sintesi is available to buy at on the brand’s website priced at £379 / $379.