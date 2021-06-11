OldOS turns your iPhone into a time machine and transports it back to 2010

Remember the halcyon days when the Notepad app on your iPhone looked like a real notepad, when the iOS YouTube icon was an adorable vintage telly, and when you had to thumb a big slider to unlock your device? Things were better back then, weren’t they?

If you fancy a reality check, you can now revisit the old days of iPhone with the suitably named OldOS. It’s the brainchild of teenage developer Zane Kleinberg – who would have been a mere child when the iPhone 4 originally rocked up. Nonetheless, he’s ambitiously recreated iOS 4 in SwiftUI, for modern iPhones.

So? Plenty of people make demos of ancient operating systems in JavaScript and such!

Yes, but this one is different. For one thing, it’s on your iPhone. Secondly, this is no mere demo. Granted, not all of the apps work yet, but those that do feel almost native in their handling.

This means you can use a 2010 version of Safari to browse the web, or wallow in nostalgia with decade-old versions of Weather and Notes. Some even show up Apple’s modern designs as being in some ways inferior – notably iPod, which puts your music collection front and centre, rather than whatever Apple Music’s hawking. (Hint: grab Cs: Music Player for broadly similar conceptual thinking in a modern app.)