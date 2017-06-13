Nintendo just announced two huge new Switch games at E3 2017

Nintendo was the last of the major publishers to showcase its upcoming games at E3 2017, but the company certainly didn't make the least impact with its Switch-focused stream.

While we knew that Super Mario Odyssey would be the starring attraction, Nintendo also took the opportunity to make some massive announcements – even if there wasn't really anything to show for a couple of the bigger games.

Still, if you're a Switch owner, you should be buzzing right about now. Missed the stream or can't wait until later? Here's a look at the biggest announcements from the feed.