Nintendo just announced two huge new Switch games at E3 2017

Nintendo was the last of the major publishers to showcase its upcoming games at E3 2017, but the company certainly didn't make the least impact with its Switch-focused stream.
While we knew that Super Mario Odyssey would be the starring attraction, Nintendo also took the opportunity to make some massive announcements – even if there wasn't really anything to show for a couple of the bigger games.
Still, if you're a Switch owner, you should be buzzing right about now. Missed the stream or can't wait until later? Here's a look at the biggest announcements from the feed.
Pokémon for Switch
We were a bit disappointed to find out last week that Nintendo was releasing a pair of new core Pokémon games for Nintendo 3DS this fall rather than bringing one to the Switch. Instead, we get the consolation prize of an updated port of last year's Pokken Tournament fighter.
But the real deal is coming. On the stream, Nintendo revealed that Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have begun development on a proper, core Pokémon adventure for the Switch – the first time we'll ever see one on a home console (even if it is also portable). However, there's no timeline on a release, and it's still early. With luck, we'll get it in 2018.
And Metroid Prime 4
Metroid: Other M for Wii was a huge misfire that really dimmed the hopes of fans of Nintendo's beloved sci-fi series, but we're finally getting a new adventure with Metroid Prime 4.
As with Pokémon, Nintendo didn't have anything to show: it was just a quick tease of a logo and some background music, with no release target mentioned. Again, maybe we'll get this one in 2018, although given the scale of the previous first-person entries and no idea of how far into development it is, we might be waiting longer.
Also, Metroid: Samus Returns - a remake of Metroid II from the original Game Boy - is coming to Nintendo 3DS on 15 September.
Kirby and Yoshi too
At least we won't have to wait as long for these two: Nintendo showcased brand new Kirby and Yoshi games, each with a working title named after its star character, and both due out sometime in 2018.
Kirby looks pretty standard for the series, with the pink puff sucking in enemies and stealing their abilities, albeit with the addition of four-player cooperative action. Meanwhile, Yoshi takes place in something of a handcrafted, paper-made world, looking a bit like LittleBigPlanet, and lets you flip the environment around for a different view of the platform action.
And Rocket League
Don't know Rocket League from PS4, PC, or Xbox One? It's three-on-three football that you play by driving a car, and it's absolutely brilliant – and now it's coming to Switch. It'll be out later this year with exclusive cars and Mario hat toppers, along with cross-platform play with Xbox Live and Steam players.
Nintendo also showcased the previously-announced Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Fire Emblem Warriors, and showed the Zelda: Breath of the Wild content in the upcoming The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim port for Switch. And, of course, there was Mario.
Mario gets weird
We'll be going hands-on with Super Mario Odyssey shortly on the E3 show floor, but wow, this game looks utterly mental. Mario has always been a bit silly, but between the variety of worlds and using the hat to control other creatures, it's going to the next level here.
Just watch the trailer, seriously. It'll be out on Switch on 27 October, and we'll have some hands-on impressions shortly once Nintendo pries us away from the demo machine.