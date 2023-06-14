Jackery’s latest 2000 Plus power station is solar-rechargeable in two hours

Portable power specialist Jackery has revealed its latest power station, the Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus. It boasts a huge 3000W output.

Able to be fully recharged by six add-on photovoltaic panels in just two hours (Solar Generator 2000 Plus) the unit’s LiFePO4 battery has a lifespan of a decade or 4000 charging cycles (and even then it will only degrade to 70%) while ChargeShield tech protects the battery as it’s juiced up.

You can even charge it in less time if you hook it up to a standard power outlet (it can be connected to a car charger, too).

The Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus also boasts 8 connections, three standard (localised) power sockets (230 volts), two USB-A (Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, capable of 18W device charging), two USB-C (up to 100W) and a 12-volt socket.

The 2000 Plus is also very quiet during operation at a mere 30dB. And, as with many power stations, you can easily see how much power is left in addition to stats on the current power draw from the unit.

As you might expect, the IP67 weatherproof pack is very weighty at around 28kg and it comes with wheels and a pull-out handle so it can be more easily moved. Crucially for more power-hungry applications, it is modular. You are able to expand the capacity with add-on units (called Battery Pack 2000 Plus) up to 24kWh/6000W.

California-based Jackery has also received TÜV SÜD certification based on an ISO standard for the carbon footprint of its solar panels and power stations, taking into account the raw materials used and considering the lifespan of the products including eventual disposal. It estimates the emissions reduced by the solar panels it has produced to be the equivalent of planting 2.46 million trees.

The Solar Generator 2000 Plus is available from $2199/£1999, though there’s $499 off for a limited period in the US, while UK buyers get a free solar panel. The unit comes with a five-year warranty.