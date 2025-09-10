Huawei’s next GT watch offers 12x the battery of Apple Watch Ultra 3 – here’s when it launches

Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra 3 just yesterday at its “Awe Dropping” iPhone 17 launch event. The new top smartwatch looks fairly impressive, which a larger display and 42 hour battery life. But that’s about to be blown out of the water. Huawei is just about to launch its next GT smartwatch, and it offers 12x the battery life of the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The Chinese tech giant has announced that it’s launching the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series on 19 September. The headline-grabber is a frankly outrageous 21-day battery life. That’s three full weeks on a single charge – roughly 12 times the staying power of Apple’s newly released Watch Ultra 3, which taps out after 42 hours.

Huawei’s Watch GT line has always been about longevity and sporty vibes. This new Series 6 promises to take things to the next level. Huawei’s making noise about “professional-grade outdoor sports capabilities” and a fresh round of upgrades to its already ridiculous stamina. We gave the Huawei Watch GT 4 a rating of four stars out of five, so two generations on I expect seriously impressive results.

The brand hasn’t shared exact details on what’s coming, so we’ll bring these to you after the event. But we do know there will be some serious health-tracking firepower under the hood. Huawei’s TrueSense system will apparently be faster, sharper, and just generally better at keeping tabs on your vitals while you’re out smashing your fitness goals. With over 100 sports modes, it’s not exactly short on options, and I expect some new health-tracking features to debut.

The Watch GT 6 Series gets its full reveal live in Paris on 19 September, where we’ll get proper specs and pricing. In the meantime, Huawei’s offering a £50 early bird coupon if you sign up through the Huawei Store. As per usual, US folk miss out on this one due to the ongoing ban of products.