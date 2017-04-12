Google's AutoDraw is the perfect way to waste your lunch hour

So it can guess anything and everything?

Like the best of us, it seems to have its limits. It couldn’t figure out my excellent scribble of a Formula 1 car, for example, and it thought my rocket was a parrot - but it’s generally decent at getting things right. And, even when it’s not, it’s pretty fun to watch Google guess. You're also limited to Google’s outlines (you can’t edit the car shape, for example) but it’s speedy nonetheless.

Sounds like this is just a plaything.

Hey, a really smart plaything! In any case, if you’re the sort that has to rapidly bash out doodles and drawings for a living, this could be a godsend. Just think how your meme-generation rate will be improved with Google on your side.

Is it actually useful for anything, though?

Well, it has the full suite of tools you’d expect from a basic editor, including moveable and resizable shapes, fill tools, text and colours - as well as the option to download your co-creations.

As for the tech behind it, every time you doodle something and Google gets it right (because you picked something it suggested) you’ve helped the search giant learn a little more - and take one step closer to robo-domination. Well done you.