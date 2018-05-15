Google Pixel Watch preview: Everything we know so far

The Pixel phones mark Google's attempt to set a standard for Android phones – and last year's Pixel 2 XL lived up to that lofty goal. Now, can Google do the same for Wear OS smartwatches?

That's reportedly the plan, as rumours and reports are circling around a so-called Google Pixel Watch. Google has helped push some Wear OS (ex-Android Wear) watches over the last few years, but none were actually made in-house. The Pixel Watch could change that.

Will it be the kick in the pants needed to jumpstart the stagnant Android watch market? Here's hoping! Read on for a look at everything we've heard about it so far.