Google Pixel Fold launch confirmed for 10 May alongside teaser vid

Long rumoured, the Google Pixel Fold is set to launch at Google I/O next week. A keynote will take place on 10 May to almost certainly reveal the Pixel 7a and more details on the Pixel Tablet.

However Google clearly felt the rumours had got too loud – after all most of the details have leaked – and decided that ‘May the Fold’ (4th) was the time to reveal a teaser video of the upcoming phone as well as the launch date of 10 May.

We’ve previously thought the Fold was coming soon, but there’s certainly been nothing like certainty that it would debut at the Google I/O developer conference, even if the rumours surrounding Pixel 7a were a lot more concrete.

As you can see, the device shares a lot of design language with other recent Google Pixel phones – particularly the bar housing the camera setup – and its cover display seems particularly large. Will it be enough to put it ahead of Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Z4 Fold? Only time will tell.

Naturally, while 10 May will see it launched, there’s no indication on actual release date or price, so this could be an attempt to get developers on board pending an actual release in late 2023.

We’re expecting the Pixel Fold to come packing a 48MP primary camera alongside 10MP wide and 10MP telephoto snappers, come in 256 and 512 size options and have a Google-designed Tensor G2 chip. It seems like the device will be 5.8in when closed and 7.6in when unfolded.