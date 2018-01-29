Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in February 2018

Even during the slowest months of the year, you'll find the release list stocked with literally hundreds of games across consoles, PC, and mobile. It's madness.
Given that, it can be easy to overlook some magnificent game releases amidst the stack, but worry not: we're here to help. Our Games Watch column points out the five biggest and brightest games on the immediate horizon, and outlines why each seems like it'll be well worth your time and money.
With that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before March rolls around. You can thank us later.
Fe – 16 February
Electronic Arts mostly makes big, expensive experiences (see UFC 3 above), but Fe is something different: it's essentially an indie game that they're publishing, much like Unravel back in 2016. And this one looks more akin to something like Shadow of the Colossus or Journey – a wordless adventure through an abstract world.
As the fox-like creature, you'll run, jump, and soar through the gorgeous world, speaking with every other living thing in sight and using their talents to help overcome the mysterious Silent Ones. Fe is obviously beautiful, but we'll find out soon whether there's enough of a hook past the compelling concept and aesthetic.
Platforms: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC
Price: £16