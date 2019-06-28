Four ways Apple’s Jony Ive transformed tech – and one way he didn’t

Apple revolutionised the technology industry multiple times. But the news chief design officer Jony Ive is to leave the company has sent shockwaves through the industry as much as any new iPhone or Mac.

You might scoff at Apple’s lofty videos, and the way it caresses tech like a parent would a newborn. But there’s no denying the impact the company has had, especially since the late 1990s – and much of that has been down to Jony Ive’s design smarts.

Here are four ways his work upended tech – and one way it didn’t.