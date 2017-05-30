The Essential Home is an Amazon Echo rival with its own OS

Like an Amazon Echo or Google Home, the Essential Home will bring together many of the other smart products you have in your house. Essential describes it as being "an orchestra conductor for your digital instruments – something that can get them to start to work together in new, exciting ways", which is a long-winded way of saying that it'll act as a smart hub.

Admittedly, Essential claims it'll go further than its rivals on this front, but without any specifics as to how it'll do that. At this stage there's no actual detail as to which platforms it'll work with either.

Essential does provide plenty of examples of the kind of things it'll be able to do, though. So, for instance, it'll be able to "notify you when you need to leave early to make an important meeting, or even if you’re about to forget that special anniversary".

It'll also be able to answer questions, turn the lights off and play music. And while they're the kind of things that Amazon and Google's devices can also do, the Essential Home will supposedly go further, for instance turning your music volume down when you start a conversation in the same room.

As far as the device itself goes, we don't yet have solid specs, but from what we've seen of it it'll have a big, clear display - something that's lacking on its rivals - for displaying contextual info and results. You'll be able to tap to wake it up, or even just glance in its direction - and if it's got something useful to tell or show you, it'll subtly glow.