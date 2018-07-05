Drop everything and download: Unfold

Unfold is a Story-formatting app, allowing you to apply sleek, attractive templates to existing photos and videos.

This helps you to transform your questionable smartphone photography into slick-looking #content, plus it's a lot of fun collaging photos and videos onto one frame. This is what Scrapbooking looks like in 2018.

What stands out from other layout apps is Unfold’s multimedia approach to displaying content.

Previously, your Story could be either a photo or video, with any caption or hashtag overlaying the content. Now you can display pictures, captions and videos all at the same time, creating an all-singing-all-dancing visual treat for the eyes.

The app is free to download with 15 pre-loaded templates for you to show off your stuff. That'll probably be enough for most, but if you need more there are also three optional upgrades, which each unlock 15 new templates.

These are called Clasico Series 2, Clasico Series 3 and Film Frames 1 (you get Clasico Series 1 bundled for free), which start out at 99p and increase to £1.99 - not a huge amount to make your Stories look like they were curated by a pro. You can preview them before you buy them too, to see if they're worth the cash.

Once Unfold has prettified your snaps, you have a decision. You can let it double your social media butler, dishing out your newly pimped up Story directly to Instagram, or save it to your camera roll to share when the time is right.

This also opens it up to for sharing over email, Whatsapp or directly onto your main Instagram grid for longevity - a neat feature of the app the developers seem to have somewhat overlooked.