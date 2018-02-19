Drop everything and download: THRIVE

There are various settings and options, depending on how cut off from your apps and friends you want to be.

If a specific app eats into your day, turn it on in the App Control list, setting a daily usage limit. Once that’s reached, you won’t be able to Clash any Clans or Insta any Grams until midnight. The app tracks usage over time, too, making it handy even if you set generous limits.

Beyond that, you can trigger the basic Thrive mode for a set period, which stops you using your phone and forces you to focus on something more important. This can be cancelled at any point though. So if you’ve no willpower, try Super Thrive Mode instead, which blocks everything bar an emergency dialler.